Monusco Peacekeeper killed in DRC amid ongoing violence against UN

Democratic Republic Of Congo
A Pakistani peacekeeper has been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an attack by local militia on a peacekeepers' camp.
The peacekeeper was shot dead on Friday by suspected Twirwaneho militiamen who had come to the Monusco camp in Minembwe, apparently to surrender.
Monusco warned attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.
The attack on the Monusco base comes amid a climate of mistrust towards UN soldiers in eastern DRC.
It is not the first such incident against Monusco. In July, 32 demonstrators and four peacekeepers were killed during a week of protests against the presence of Monusco, several of whose bases had been looted.
The Twirwaneho militia claims to defend the interests of the Banymulenge community, a Congolese Tutsi minority.
It is one of a hundred or so rebel groups that have led to several thousand deaths over the past ten years.
The UN has been deployed in the DRC since 1999 and currently has a contingent of some 16,000 troops.
Go to video
42 bodies found in mass grave in Libya
Go to video
King Charles III to host South African leader in state visit
01:25
Burkina Faso's new leader meets with government officials
01:34
Nigerian presidential campaign kicks off in Lagos
01:06
Chad extends transition for elections, agrees for Deby to stay
02:20
HIV patients in South Africa finds hope in arts