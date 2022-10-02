Welcome to Africanews

Monusco Peacekeeper killed in DRC amid ongoing violence against UN

UN peacekeepers in DRC   -  
Copyright © africanews
ALEXIS HUGUET/AFP or licensors
By Philip Andrew Churm

with AFP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A Pakistani peacekeeper has been killed in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) in an attack by local militia on a peacekeepers' camp.

The peacekeeper was shot dead on Friday by suspected Twirwaneho militiamen who had come to the Monusco camp in Minembwe, apparently to surrender.

Monusco warned attacks against peacekeepers may constitute a war crime.

The attack on the Monusco base comes amid a climate of mistrust towards UN soldiers in eastern DRC.

It is not the first such incident against Monusco.  In July, 32 demonstrators and four peacekeepers were killed during a week of protests against the presence of Monusco, several of whose bases had been looted.

The Twirwaneho militia claims to defend the interests of the Banymulenge community, a Congolese Tutsi minority.

It is one of a hundred or so rebel groups that have led to several thousand deaths over the past ten years.

The UN has been deployed in the DRC since 1999 and currently has a contingent of some 16,000 troops.

