CAF strips Guinea of the right to host AFCON in 2025

The Confederation of African Football has stripped Guinea of the right host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, known as AFCON.

President of the CAF, Patrice Motsepe, travelled to Conakry on Friday for discussions with interim president, Colonel Mamady Doumbouya but said the decision dated back to July.

Motsepe said they would ask the CAF for fresh bids because Guinea will not be ready to host the event in 2025.

In March, Colonel Doumbouya appointed a new organising committee, ousting the previous team, one of whose members publicly expressed doubts about the feasibility of the project.

He issued a decree declaring the organisation of the 2025 CAN "of national interest and priority".

It is not the first time a country has been stopped from hosting AFCON.

Cameroon were stripped of the right to host the 2019 tournament because they weren't considered ready but they were awarded the 2021 tournament - which took place earlier this year because of delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.