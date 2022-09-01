"It's not easy every day" Haller's emotional speech on cancer battle

An emotional speech by Sebastien Haller on his battle with cancer has clocked up millions of views on social media.

Haller spoke after receiving the Eredivisie top goalscorer of the year award on Tuesday evening.

"Yeah, and my physio here you know helps me every day to feel okay. You the people also from Ajax for the food, people in Dortmund. No, it's not easy every day (getting emotional). Sorry. It's because of her (points at his wife). But I feel great you know. I think it's something that can happen to everyone. Like I say sometimes, 'lucky it's me' because not everyone can have this difficult moment. I'm surrounded by a lot of people (gets emotional again). Sorry. But like I said everything's fine," Haller said.

The Ivorian scored 21 goals for Ajax in the Dutch league last season and moved to Borussia Dortmund for €31 million in July.

But his pre-season was cut short when he was diagnosed with testicular tumour.

Haller has since started chemotherapy.