France and Algeria sign joint declaration

French President Emmanuel Macron concluded a three-day visit to Algeria with a new pact between the two countries.

The two heads of state signed a joint declaration that is said to mark a new stage in the relationship between Algeria and former colonial power, France.

Recently, the two countries were involved in a diplomatic row over the memory of the war in Algeria.

"I think it is a success, it is a very successful visit which has put a lot of things back in the right place and which has enabled a rapprochement which wouldn't have been possible without the personality of President Macron", said Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.

Beyond the words, France is keen to obtain gas from Algeria as well as counteract Russia's growing influence in the region.

For Algeria, France plays a role in dealing with the growing insecurity in the Sahel region as well as growing tensions with neighbouring Morocco.