Rival militia groups clash in Libyan capital Tripoli

By Philip Andrew Churm

with AP

Libya

Clashes between rival militia groups in Libya erupted in the capital Tripoli on Saturday.

Supporters of Haitham al-Tajouri, the leader of the Tripoli Revolutionaries' Brigade, fought with armed groups linked to militia leader, Abdel-Ghani al-Kikli..

Witnesses say al-Tajouri's TRP defeated al-Kikli's forces to take control of the internal security headquarters, hold three people and seize several cars.

Libya has faced conflict and instability since a NATO-backed uprising killed the former dictator, Muammar Gaddafi, in 2011.

The country was divided by rival administrations; one in the east, under military commander Khalifa Hifter and a UN-supported administration in the capital of Tripoli in the west.

Al-Kikli supports Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah while al-Tajouri backs Fathi Bashagha, who was appointed rival prime minister by the country's-east based parliament and is now operating a separate administration out of the city of Sirte.

Local media reported that the coastal road linking the cities of Al-Khoms and Zlitan was closed as forces from Misrata affiliated with rival prime minister Fathi Bashagha moved towards Tripoli.

