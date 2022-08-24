Gabon: Zadié Sâdakâ international festival celebrates traditions of indigenous people

800 km from the Gabonese capital Libreville, the town of Mekambo has celebrated the Zadié Sâdakâ international festival, an event for the minority peoples of Central Africa. with the objective of promoting and enhancing the ancestral knowledge of the sub-region.

"Sâdakâ is to resurrect this common heritage, it is to resurrect this common cultural identity, it is also to share with other peoples what we have at the level of the Congo Basin of best in term of culture'' Innocent Mbadouma, initiator of the festiva said.

Coming from Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, and different localities of Gabon, beyond the competence of the musicians, the dances celebrate here, the hunters, gatherers and diviners-healers of the so-called indigenous peoples transmitting values that promote peace in the society.

"We have seen for example that there are female rites that have disappeared, that were no longer danced 20 or 30 years ago, which have resurrected. This is the case of isiembou, it is the case of magniélè. Feminine initiation rites that bring about stabilization in family and society".

Rites of for men called "immortal warriors" were also done, particularly but the ancestral rites of circumcision. The circumcision of an "imboni", a term which designates the candidate, is a matter of the whole village in this festival.

During 3 days and 3 nights, songs and dances prepare the child psychologically. The tradi-surgeon himself announces the colors before the operation. Elandjébeka Victor, is a Chief of one of the indigenous communities.

"This is the custom. This is what our parents left. If you are not circumcised, you are not a physical man. But when you are circumcised, you have all the gifts, you are given the power to command somewhere. That's our system''.

Cries of "joy" synonymous with the success of the "ablation" on a candidate soon follows but also shouts of joy for the success of the indigineous festival.