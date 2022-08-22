Sudan: Seasonal floods kill 77 people

Drone footage from Al-Jazirah province showed a village and surrounding area partially submerged by floodwaters.

The death toll since the rainy season kicked off in May stood at 77 people, Brig. Gen. Abdul-Jalil Abdul-Rahim, a spokesman for Sudan's National Council for Civil Defence said.

Al-Taher Osman, a resident affected by the floods reported that were many trapped with acute health conditions.

"There are many problems, including health problems for people who have chronic diseases, there are those who have diabetes, there are those who have pressure, there are those who suffer from cartilage, and we didn't get aid or anything in this area."

In 2020, authorities declared Sudan a natural disaster area and imposed a three-month state of emergency across the country after the deluge killed around 100 people and inundated over 100,000 houses.

Sudan's rainy season usually lasts until September, with floods peaking just before then.

The provinces most affected include Al-Jazirah, North Kordofan, South Kordofan, South Darfur and River Nile.

Last Monday, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that more than 136,000 people have been affected by the floods.

The UN agency said it expected this figure to increase as counting was still underway and more heavy rains had been forecast.

