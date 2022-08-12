Africa CDC in 'advanced' talks to obtain monkeypox vaccines

monkeypox
Africa's public health agency says the continent of 1.3 billion people still does not have a single dose of a monkeypox vaccine, but discussions were underway with at least two partners.
The acting director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ahmed Ogwell, told journalists on Thursday that he could not give details, but said the partners are largely multilateral institutions and non-African governments.
There are no discussions with the private sector because all available doses have already been bought by countries, he added.
More monkeypox deaths have been reported on the African continent this year than anywhere in the world.
Since May, nearly 90 countries have reported more than 31,000 cases.
At least 2,947 monkeypox cases have been reported in 11 African countries this year, including 104 deaths, but most of the cases reported are suspect ones because the African continent also lacks enough diagnostic resources for thorough testing, the Africa CDC director said.
The lack of vaccine doses and shortage of diagnostics is an echo of the challenges that Africa's 54 countries faced for months during the COVID-19 pandemic as richer countries elsewhere raced to secure supplies.
***AP***
Go to video
Several people killed, 100 hurt in Somaliland opposition protests
Go to video
Ivorian Sprint Queen Marie Josée Ta Lou celebrates after African record
Go to video
African wildlife parks face climate, infrastructure threats
Go to video
Nigeria's president disarmed by widespread insecurity
Go to video
Africa CDC hopeful Aspen will get COVID vaccine orders
01:39
Rescuers continue to find survivors after a building collapsed in Nairobi