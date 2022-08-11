Cameroon Troops 'allegedly Killed' 10 In Crackdown: HRW

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Thursday in its latest report accused Cameroonian troops in the Northwest Regions of killing at least 10 people in a crackdown against anglophone separatists.

The report shows a string of allegations by rights monitors in the battle between security forces and English-speaking militants seeking cessation in francophone-majority Cameroon.

The Northwest and neighboring Southwest Region are home to most of Cameroon's anglophones, who account for roughly a fifth of the country's population.

The violence has claimed more than 6,000 lives and displaced around a million people, according to the International Crisis Group (ICG) think tank.

International monitors and the UN say that both sides have committed abuses, including crimes against civilians.

The Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) in June placed the anglophone conflict in Cameroon as third highest on its list of the world's 10 "most neglected" displacement crises.

It cited lack of international will to find solutions, a paucity of media coverage and insufficient funding of humanitarian needs.

