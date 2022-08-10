Ghana's president denies asking APC presidential candidate, Tinubu to ‘give Peter Obi a chance’

Ghana’s president, Nana Akufo-Addo has dissociated himself from a social media post claiming he had written to the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressive Congress in the 2023 general elections Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to support Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Akufo-Addo described the viral post authored in his name as disturbing, completely false and mischievous.

The president said he did not author that post and will not interfere in Nigeria's internal affairs and politics.

He said: “My attention has been drawn to a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged I have written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”

“This is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so.