Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Mali's army says new attack 'foiled' against military camp

Mali's army says new attack 'foiled' against military camp
At the Malian military base in Sévaré, Malian soldiers inspect armed vehicles recovered from Islamist militants during fighting in Konna, in January 2013.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Harouna Traore/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mali

Mali's army said, Sunday, it had thwarted a new attack on a military camp in the center of the country, two days after a deadly suicide attack in a strategic garrison town near the capital.

"Armed forces once again foiled an attempted attack on a camp in Sevare on Sunday 5:40 a.m", the army said on social media.

"The provisional toll stands at one terrorist neutralized," it added.

According to a high-ranking official from the Sevare camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, to AFP: "The situation [was] under control."

On Friday, Mali said it had repelled a suicide raid by Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists of the Katiba Macina group with two vehicle-borne bombs that killed at least one soldier in Kati, the heart of the Malian military establishment.

The Kati barracks attack followed a coordinated series of insurgent attacks Thursday. In one of those incidents, the extremists attacked a police base in Kolokani, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Bamako and two Malian soldiers were killed, said the military in a statement.

The Malian army has intensified its anti-jihadist operations in recent months, relying on what it describes as Russian instructors.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..