Mali's army says new attack 'foiled' against military camp

Mali's army said, Sunday, it had thwarted a new attack on a military camp in the center of the country, two days after a deadly suicide attack in a strategic garrison town near the capital.

"Armed forces once again foiled an attempted attack on a camp in Sevare on Sunday 5:40 a.m", the army said on social media.

"The provisional toll stands at one terrorist neutralized," it added.

According to a high-ranking official from the Sevare camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, to AFP: "The situation [was] under control."

On Friday, Mali said it had repelled a suicide raid by Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists of the Katiba Macina group with two vehicle-borne bombs that killed at least one soldier in Kati, the heart of the Malian military establishment.

The Kati barracks attack followed a coordinated series of insurgent attacks Thursday. In one of those incidents, the extremists attacked a police base in Kolokani, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Bamako and two Malian soldiers were killed, said the military in a statement.

The Malian army has intensified its anti-jihadist operations in recent months, relying on what it describes as Russian instructors.