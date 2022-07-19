Tunisian opposition leader investigated on terrorism charges

Tunisia
The leader of Tunisia’s main opposition party is due to be questioned by the country’s anti-terrorism unit on Tuesday on suspicion of money laundering and terrorist financing through an association charity.
The accused, Rached Ghannouchi, was among a dozen top Ennahdha party officials whose bank accounts the north African country’s central bank froze earlier this month. Ennahdha vehemently disputes the accusations of money laundering and terrorism financing.
President Kais Saied suspended parliament last year and seized broad powers in a move that he said was necessary to "save the country" from a political and economic crisis. This prompted criticism from the opposition, which accuses him of a slide toward totalitarianism.
Ennahdha has said that these accusations are aimed at distracting attention from a July 25 referendum planned by Saied to change the constitution to augment presidential powers and reduce the role of the parliament and prime minister. The president’s critics say he is trying to legitimize a "coup."
Opposition figure Nejib Chebbi said he feared for Ghannouchi’s arrest after the hearing, denouncing what he called a "harassment campaign" unleashed by the government against "leading political figures."
Saied blamed Ennahdha in part for Tunisia’s political crisis last year. Ennahdha, which dominated parliament before it was suspended, is among the president’s fiercest critics.
00:50
Weekly protests persist against the Sudanese coup leader
01:00
Several rebel groups withdraw from Chad peace talks in Doha, Qatar
Go to video
Two French ministers in Niger, a new privileged partner in the Sahel
Go to video
Uganda arrests protesters over rising cost of living
Go to video
Sudan: Khartoum pro-democracy activists lift half of sit-ins
Go to video
Burkina Faso: Five civilians killed in attack, army says