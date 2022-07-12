Tributes continue to pour in for Angola's former leader Dos Santos

Angola's president João Lourenço and government officials on Monday opened the signing of a condolence book.

Angola's president João Lourenço and government officials on Monday opened the signing of a condolence book for former president José Eduardo dos Santos who died on Friday.

Members of parliament, high-ranking military officials, constitutional court judges and religious leaders participated in the commemoration event for the former president.

"We worked together until we reached peace in the country, we started the national reconciliation. National unity was established and he began the national reconstruction of our country. These are remarkable and unforgettable moments," said Fernando Da Piedade Dias Dos Santos, president of the National Assembly.

Dos Santos died on July 8 in a clinic in Barcelona, Spain.

He was 79 years old and died following a long illness. He had ruled Angola for almost 40 years.

Lourenço on Friday declared five days of mourning following the death of the former leader.