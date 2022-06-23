Kenya: solar energy gains momentum [Business Africa]

At a time when climate change is a reality for all of us, the rapid deployment of solar energy is now becoming a major challenge for the future in Africa, especially as the continent has over 40 % of the world's solar potential.

According to the United Nations Environment Programme's (UNEP) "Renewables 2022 global status report", in 2021, off-grid solar sales totalled 7.4 million units on the continent.

Kenya leads the way in sales with 1.7 million units sold. In this episode of Business Africa, Andrew Amadi, Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya Renewable Energy Association, explains the challenges of the energy transition on the African continent.

7th Egypt Builders Forum

The seventh Egypt Builders' Forum was held this year under the theme "Development and Financing Opportunities in Africa and Arab Countries in the Light of the Changing International Situation". During the summit, Arab and African delegations discussed ways to improve their development strategies in light of global financial and economic developments.

Ghana's fertiliser shortage favours locally produced compost

Ghana, like the rest of the world, is not spared the consequences of the war in Ukraine and to reduce the impact on crop yields in the country. Ghana's Minister of Food and Agriculture has suggested that farmers adopt locally produced organic compost from recycling and composting plants.