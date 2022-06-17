Mali's withdrawal from G5 Sahel effective from June 30

One month after Mali said it would withdraw from the G5 Sahel alliance, the country’s Major General announced the decision would be effective starting from June 30.

Malian General Oumar Diarra addressed the Commandant of the G5 Sahel troops Tuesday. In a letter, he solemnly notified the Commandant of "Mali’s decision to terminate the engagement" of its troops serving on the West and Central fronts as well as the engagement of the Malian military personnel serving at the headquarters of the Joint forces.

The West-African anti-jihadi force was launched in 2014 with the support of France. It includes Mauritania, Chad, Burkina Faso and Niger.

The G5 troops operate on three fronts: at the border between Mali and Mauritania which is called the Western front, at the border between Chad and Niger, known as the eastern front and the central front which covers the Sahel’s "three-border" region.

Mali decided to leave the G5 alliance after it was blocked from assuming the group's presidency.