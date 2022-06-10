At least ten gendarmes killed in attack by suspected jihadists in Burkina Faso

At least 10 Burkinabe gendarmes were killed Thursday night in an attack by suspected jihadists on a gendarmerie post in northern Burkina Faso near the Niger border, security sources said Friday.

According to this officer, "the provisional balance sheet of this violent attack, unfortunately, shows a dozen gendarmes killed, four injured and significant material damage.

"A counter-offensive was immediately launched, enabling the attackers to be routed," another security source, confirming the attack.

"The defence and security forces (FDS) are continuing a combing operation in the area," the source said, adding that "several elements were still missing" on Friday morning.

On Thursday, four gendarmes were killed in another attack on the Rapid Action Surveillance and Intervention Group (GARSI) detachment in Barani, in the Boucle du Mouhoun region (northwest), according to the army.

On the same day, a Burkinabe soldier and a civilian were killed in an attack on the Karma gold mine, near Ouahigouya (north), by unidentified gunmen.

Some 40 jihadists were neutralised and weapons and important equipment were recovered by the army following these attacks, according to the army.

Burkina Faso, particularly the north and east, has been the target of recurrent jihadist attacks since 2015 by movements affiliated with al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group, which have killed more than 2,000 people and displaced 1.8 million.