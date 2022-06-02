Welcome to Africanews

Nigeria bans sale and consumption of bushmeat over monkeypox spread

FILE- A man walks past bushmeat, including pangolins, bush rats and tiger cats for sale   -  
Copyright © africanews
CARL DE SOUZA/AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Nigeria

Nigeria has banned the sale and consumption of bush meat in a bid to control the spread of monkeypox disease.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Dr Mohammad Abubakar on Tuesday, May 31, directed hunters and dealers of bush meat in the country to stop the business.

In Nigeria and most parts of Africa, bushmeat is a delicacy. It refers to any wild animal that is killed for consumption, including antelopes, chimpanzees, fruit bats, rats, porcupines and snakes.

Abubakar also urged Nigerians to avoid contact with persons suspected to be infected with monkeypox.

“Hunters and dealers of ‘bush meat’ must desist from the practice forthwith to prevent any possibility of a ‘spill over’ of the pathogen in Nigeria.

Abubakar also noted that the ministry was collaborating with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and other stakeholders in the One Health Team to ensure the situation is contained and brought under control.

Earlier this week, Nigeria confirmed 21 cases of monkeypox since the beginning of 2022, with one death reported, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said.

