South Africa reports first case of monkeypox

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

South Africa on Thursday (June 23) announced its first confirmed case of monkeypox.

"The patient is a 30-year-old man from Johannesburg who has no travel history, which means it cannot be attributed to infection outside South Africa," Health Minister Joe Phaahla told a news conference.

The health authorities have begun contact tracing on the case.

The first symptoms of monkeypox are usually a high fever, swollen lymph nodes and a chickenpox-like rash. The virus usually disappears after two to three weeks.

The WHO said last week that Europe remains the epicentre of the monkeypox epidemic.

The UN health body is due to hold an emergency meeting on Thursday to discuss classifying the global epidemic as a public health emergency of international concern.

