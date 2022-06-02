Blinken calls for diplomatic solution to end DRC, Rwanda tension

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called for a diplomatic solution to the growing tensions between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda.

"I very much also looking forward to discussing how we can support peace and security and stability in the eastern DRC, which is under some challenge. But where we want to be very supportive of the important African efforts that are ongoing to deal with those challenges. And I would say in particular, we applaud the diplomatic efforts that we see underway for the Nairobi initiative and the pursuit of lasting peace in the region, something the United States very much supports," said Blinken

The DRC and Rwanda have accused each other of supporting or protecting rebel groups.

Hundreds of people demonstrated against Rwanda on Wednesday in the Democratic Republic of Congo, calling for a break in ties with Kigali.

Last week Kigali barred all Rwandair from its space over alleged Kigalis support to the M23 rebels who operate in the DRC