President Macky Sall launches Senegal's first water desalination plant

In Senegal, President Macky Sall has launched the works of the first water desalination plant.

The aim of the project is to increase the water supply to the capital, Dakar, which is facing shortages.

The President explained the reasoning behind the project.

"It is all the more vital because the demographic situation combined with a strong real estate boom and the rapid development of economic activities have led to an overexploitation of local water resources, thus accelerating the rise of salt water in the Cape Verde peninsula", said President Macky Sall.

Despite opposition from local fishermen and environmentalists, the project is going ahead due to growing demographic pressures on the capital.

"The State has taken all the necessary measures to ensure optimal control of the environmental and social impacts of this project, in the spirit of the sustainable development objectives, in particular objective number 6 which concerns drinking water and sanitation", added the President.

The desalination plant is part of a vast plan of improvements aimed at making the country more competitive.