Namibian duo Mboma, Masilingi to miss out in the next races

Namibian sprinters Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi will not compete in the upcoming African Senior Athletics Championships in Mauritius due to their injuries according to coach Henk Botha.

According to their coach, the race that is scheduled for 8th June is so close and 19-year old duo will not have recovered yet.

Olympic silver medalist Masilingi first suffered a hamstring injury during the women's 100m at the Gaborone International Meet in Botswana on April 30.

Mboma's problem worsened in Kenya last month during the Kip Keino classic when he suffered a tear in the upper thigh.

Mboma in March set a national senior record of 11.15 seconds in the women's 100m in the World Athletics Continental Tour in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

Just like her fellow counterpart in South Africa caster Semenya, Namibian teenager Christine Mboma is also unable to compete at certain events due to controversial rules over testosterone levels.