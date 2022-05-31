Sudan: Some political prisoners freed after lifting of state of emergency

The Sudanese military authority headed by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, released Monday, political prisoners.

According to the BBC, 125 activists were able to leave their cells. They were allegedly leaders of the Resistance Committees, a group opposing the military coup.

The prisoners were released from facilities in the capital Khartoum, Port Sudan and Rabak in the southeast.

The news comes after the lifting of the state of emergency. On Sunday, Sudan’s ruling sovereign council recommended that people detained under an emergency law should be freed.

The defense minister insisted these recommendations were meant to facilitate dialogue between the military and the pro-democracy movement.

So far, UN-mediated talks to solve the country’s political crisis were rejected by the Sudanese Professionals Association, an activist coalition that played a pivotal role in the ouster of leader al-Bashir in 2019.

Unrelenting protests gathering thousands have taken place across the countrty. The October 2021 military take-over ended a military-civilian power sharing arrangement.