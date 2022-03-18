Welcome to Africanews

Museveni, Burhan discuss Sudan crisis

People carry the Sudanese during a demonstration in Khartoum last October   -  
Copyright © africanews
-/AFP or licensors

By Africanews

Sudan

Sudan's army ruler General Abdul Fattah al-Burhan was in Uganda Thursday where he met with the East African country's President Yoweri Museveni.

A statement issued by Sudan's sovereign council said the two leaders discussed the political crisis in Sudan. They also emphasized bilateral cooperation in the economic, political, and military fields, the statement added.

Sudan has been rocked by near-daily demonstrations since last October when the army overthrew the civilian government headed by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

The protestors are demanding an end to army rule.

Burhan told his host that the crisis in the country can be resolved through dialogue and reconciliation involving all parties.

Museveni emphasized the need to form a transitional government made up of technocrats to lead the country to elections.

Sudan's political opposition remains divided. Some parties have accepted positions in the junta while others have encouraged civil disobedience.

