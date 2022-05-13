Brazilian city claims world's biggest barbecue ever

20 thousand kilos of meat was used during the "churrascão" or BBQ as it is known in the southern American country.

A view from heaven at least for barbecue lovers.

The Parauapebas City Hall, located in Pará state in northern Brazil, organised what they claimed was the "biggest barbecue in the world".

In order to celebrate the city's 34th anniversary, the local administration spared no expense. According to the authorities, 20 thousand kilos of meat was used during the "churrascão" as it is known in the southern American country.

It contains a variety of meats, which are cooked on a "churrasqueira" (B-B-Q pit).

The Parauapebas residents were invited to take part in the anniversary celebrations. And many gathered at the barbecue event.

In 2014, the small city of Minas in Uruguay set a Guinness world record by hosting the largest barbecue ever.

More than a hundred cooks used 60 tonnes of wood for their gigantic barbecue on which they grilled 16.5 kilos of raw meat for hours.