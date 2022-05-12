Sudanese protests against military rule persist

Sudanese demonstrators are back on the streets to protest against the military in power and ask for the implementation of a civil government. Large crowds could be seen around the presidential palace in Khartoum responding to calls from several dissident groups on May 12. This is the most important turnout since the holy month of Ramadan.

"All we are asking now is for the military council to step down and hand the state over to a civilian government in order to save the state, because Sudan is now collapsing, there is no justice, there is no freedom, and there is no peace.", says Abd El-malik Ibrahim a protester in Khartoum.

Activists have often condemned the use of live ammunition and tear gas by the security forces during clashes with protesters. According to Sudanese lawyers, over 80 political protesters are still in jail, many of whom are tortured.

The army took power last October putting an end to great hopes of a democratic transition after months of a popular uprising which ousted autocratic ruler Omar al-Bashir.