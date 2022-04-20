“Style war” at Nollywood star, Rita Dominic’s wedding

One of Nollywood’s biggest names, Rita Dominic has tied the knot.

According to local media reports, the aura of the traditional marriage ceremony that filled the atmosphere in Aboh, Mbaise, Imo State, on Tuesday evening has never been witnessed in recent times.

Social media posts were evident that indeed it was a grand ceremony with the official hashtag for the event, #reeldeel22 leading the trends on Twitter On Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Several congratulatory messages poured in from across Social media.

Whiles the couple continued to receive congratulatory messages from fans all over social media, colleague actors who were present to support the Nollywood star gabbed some attention with their exceptional outfits.

Ini Edo, Chioma Akpotha, Lala Akindoju, Anita Joseph, Nse Ikpe Etim, Beverly Osu, Uche Jombo, Joke Silva are some of Hollywood's big names that captured attention on Social media.

Rita Dominic, the 46-year-old veteran in the Nigerian film industry has starred in countless movies across Africa.