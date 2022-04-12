Presidential escort officer found dead in his house in Kenya

A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort unit has committed suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu County in Kenya.

The deceased, Constable Samuel Ngatia who was an escort to Deputy President William Ruto’s security team died after shooting himself in the head on Monday morning.

According to local media reports, the 35-year-old was alone in the house within the General Service Unit’s Recce squad camp along Kenyatta Road at the time of the incident.

It is not clear the motive behind the incident as a team of detectives from Thika and Juja continues with investigations.

However, preliminary investigations by officials show that the presidential escort used his pistol to blow up his head the bullet entered on the right side and exited on the left side.

A Jericho pistol loaded with 13 bullets and a Trevor Sub Machine Gun with two magazines loaded with 30 bullets were found in the house.

Police also recovered two spent cartridges and one bullet head.

The body has since been moved to the mortuary.