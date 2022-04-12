Children with cancer in Sudan hopeful for a better future

Children with cancer in Sudan staying in a mansion named "There is hope in us" in the capital Khartoum, never lose hope for the future.

They come from different cities in the East African country, and thanks to the support of the "We Are All Worth" association their nutritional and therapeutic needs are taken care of.

10 years old, Yasir Ali is originally from the North Darfur region. His family left the city of Fashir after he felt pain in his body and when they arrived in Khartoum they were directed to the mansion.

During Ramadan, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) organizes an iftar program and provides food to the 40 cancer-stricken children in the mansion

Resident, Muhammed Ibrahim moved into the mansion after starting chemotherapy and despite his illness; he says he wants to be a pilot when he grows up and travel the world.

We Are All Worth, is working for the recovery of children with cancer and have called on the people of Sudan to visit the children at the Mansion and help volunteers there.