Tunisia: President Saied to change parliamentary voting process before elections

Tunisian President Kais Saied has outlined new changes in parliamentary voting in elections expected to be held in December. On Wednesday, Saied said the voting will take place in two rounds, and people will vote for individuals rather than lists as in previous elections.

His new comments come days after days after he dissolved parliament and may suggest that he is moving forward with political changes according to analysts.

Saied, who took control of executive power last summer and has been ruling by decree ever since, is under strong pressure to restore the country onto a democratic path.

The political crisis intensified last week when more than half the members of parliament held an online session to revoke Saied's decrees. The Tunisian president responded by dissolving parliament, and imposing one-man rule. Opponents describe his actions as "a coup".

The Tunisian leader has said he would have a dialogue on political reforms but “traitors and thieves” would not participate in the talks.

He has rejected accusations that he is seeking a return to individual rule, arguing that the measures were important to rid the north African country of pervasive corruption.