IT for the visually impaired and a science newspaper in Swahili [Inspire Africa]

In this episode of Inspire Africa, Barbara Loundou takes you to West Africa first. In Abidjan, Axel Emmanuel Gbaou is a chocolate maker who wants more Ivorians to process cocoa locally. He trains women to make them autonomous.

We will then go to Central Africa. In Brazzaville, Krist Ondziel Bangui has just opened a small training centre to encourage visually impaired people like him to learn computer skills so they can diversify their professional profiles.

Finally, we will go to East Africa. In Dar es Salaam, Syriacus Bugunzi, has just launched a science newspaper in Swahili, so that science lovers who are not completely at ease with English or French will not be troubled by the language barrier.