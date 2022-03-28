Rider Girmay outsprints rivals to become first African winner of Gent-Wevelgem race

Eritrea
Eritrean rider Biniam Girmay made history on Sunday. The 21-year-old competitor was part of a four-man group that resisted the peloton's chase in the 249-kilometer (154.7-mile) race through Belgium.
Biniam Girmay produced the biggest win of his career by outsprinting his breakaway companions in the one-day Gent-Wevelgem classic race on Sunday.
“I came here last minute and I made cycling history. Congratulations to African Cycling and all African riders,” said Girmay, the first rider from a sub-Saharan country to win a one-day classic, in comments released by his team Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert.
Girmay launched the sprint from the back of the group in the final dash to the line to edge Christophe Laporte of France and Dries Van Gestel of Belgium. Another Belgian rider, Jasper Stuyven, was fourth.
Italian world champion Elisa Balsamo won the women’s race in a sprint ahead of Marianne Vos of the Netherlands and Maria Giulia Confalonieri of Italy.
