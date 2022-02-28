Eritrean Tesfatsion wins Tour du Rwanda for second time

The 14th Tour du Rwanda tournament ended on Sunday with an Eritrean victory. Tesfasion came ahead of Ukrainian Anatolii Budiak and Irishman Jesse Ewart.

Cyclist Natnael Tesfatsion won the 14th Tour du Rwanda tournament on Sunday. He led his Drone Hopper- Androni Giacattoli team straight to victory. A milestone for the 22-year-old, Natnael Testefazion becomes the first rider to win the coveted yellow jersey more than once ever since the race was upgraded in 2019.

He was still very emotional after receiving his yellow jersey: "This is a very big victory for me, I now have too much confidence in my team and in my league, this is a big win for me."

The tournament is the biggest UCI cycling race in Africa. It has attracted cycling teams from around the world as demonstrated by the general classification. Tesfasion came ahead of Ukrainian Anatolii Budiak and Irishman Jesse Ewart.

Rwandan authorities hope to increase this international visibility as the country hosts the 2025 world road cycling championships. An ambition that the permanent secretary Ministry of Sports has restated: "We are hoping that the image and global visibility of Tour du Rwanda will be a branding for 2025 World Road Championship that will be hosted in Rwanda", Didier Shema-Maboko said.