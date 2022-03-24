West African court orders suspension of sanctions imposed on Mali

A top court has ordered the suspension of sanctions imposed on Mali in January after the junta delayed elections.

The court of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) on Thursday gave the order against the eight-nation body's sanctions against Mali.

"The decision was rendered this morning. It is a suspension measure pending a detailed ruling of the court," spokesperson Aminata Mbodj said. It was not immediately clear whether UEMOA would follow the court decision.

Malian authorities have repeatedly asked for the sanctions to be lifted and filed a legal complaint with the UEMOA court last month, saying they would have severe consequences for the population.

UEMOA in January had instructed all financial institutions under its umbrella to suspend Mali after the junta decided to delay elections intended to restore democratic rule after coups in 2020 and 2021.

The measures were imposed in conjunction with sanctions by the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), which froze Malian state assets, closed its borders and suspended non-essential financial transactions.

ECOWAS heads of state are due to meet on Friday in Ghana to discuss the post-coup situation in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso.