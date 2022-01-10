Ruling military regime in Mali condemns and retaliates against ECOWAS sanctions

In a statement read on national television on Monday, the military regime's spokesman Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga announced the recall of Bamako's ambassadors to the West African nations involved and the closure of air and land borders with them.

One day after it was hit with sanctions from the ECOWAS, Malian authorities retaliate. On Monday, the military regime's spokesman has firmly condemned the move of to the regional bloc. Deeming the sanctions illegal and illegitimate and contrary to ECOWAS "pan-African solidarity" ideal

West African countries had indeed reunited in Accra, for an extraordinary summit aimed at reviewing the situation in Mali where two coups and a military takeover have occurred.Under the chairmanship of Ghanaian president Nana Addo, the heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States had agreed to impose an embargo on Mali that suspend most commerce and financial aid to the country.

Hard line

In a statement read on national television, Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga detailed the harder line adopted by the junta on relations with ECOWAS countries. The authorities have decided to recall Malian ambassadors to the West African nations involved and close air and land borders with them.

Mali's military rulers lead by Colonel Assimi Goïta, a 39-year-old former special forces chief, have said they would stay in power for four more years instead of holding elections next month as promised.

The reaction came after a meeting in Ghana followed months of increasing tensions over the timetable for restoring civilian rule in Mali. Ecowas countries have vowed to lift the embargo once a new satisfactory timetable is issued.