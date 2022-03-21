Chukwuma Soludo takes oath of office as Governor of Anambra State

Professor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has been sworn in as the fifth Governor of Anambra State in a modest event that took place at the State Government House, Awka on Thursday. The former Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, took the oath of office alongside his deputy, Onyeka Ibezim.

Chief Judge of State, Justice Onochie Anyachebelu administered the oaths of office and allegiance to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to the duo.

In his inaugural address, Governor Soludo who took over from Governor Willie Obiano, revealed that will hit the ground running from holding a meeting of the State Security Council, among others, seeking the active co-operation from the federal government and neighbouring states.

“Today is my first day at work. I just reported for duty at 8:55 am to be precise and will work for at least eight hours today,” the newly-sworn in governor said.

The 61 year old Aguata-born Professor of economics, has no time to waste and promised to act promptly.“Within the next few weeks, the list of commissioners will be laid before the House of Assembly,” he said.

While stating that himself and his deputy are committed to building a new socio-economic order, with short term pains but with guarantee of a prosperous future, Governor Soludo insisted on patronising local brands, promising to give it his all to make the state proud, using the lean resources of the state to lay the foundation of a new Anambra.

Soludo thanked stakeholders, his supporters, Federal Government agencies like the police, and the people of Anambra State for their roles in his election last November.

“Umunne m Ndi Anambra, this is the moment. I applied for this job. My party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APG), shortlisted me, and you, Umunne m Ndi Anambra, interviewed and employed me with Chief Dr Onyekachukwu Gilbert Ibezim as my deputy,” Soludo said.

Governor Soludo praised President Muhammadu Buhari for allowing the will of the Anambra people to prevail and promised to conduct local government elections in the next two years of his administration as a way of reinvigorating the grassroots, among other reforms.

In his farewell speech, former Governor Obiano thanked the State for the privilege to serve, asking for forgiveness from those he may have offended during his tenure in office. According to him, his intentions were pure even though he might have stepped on some people's toes. He believes in his eight-year term, his administration delivered on its campaign promises.

Soludo’s inauguration came about four months after a landslide victory in the governorship poll.