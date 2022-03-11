Libya chefs celebrate couscous dish festival

The Western/Nefusa Mountain town of Qaser El-Haj have held the second Libyan Couscous Day.

The organisers say they aim to create was to create the single largest couscous dish in the world. The couscous was prepared by 15 of the best Libyan chefs using 2,500 kgs of couscous in one giant single dish.

The event which was held on Thursday had an explanatory exhibition of the types of Libyan couscous, their seasons, and the regions famous for the dish.

The organisers report that many other cultural activities accompanied the couscous festival, including an equestrian show, an exhibition of the traditional industries of the region, a paragliding jump show, a review of the Brass Scout Troupe, and artistic paintings from the Malouf Troupe.