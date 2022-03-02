Singer Yemi Alade appointed Africa’s Covid 19 ambassador

Nigeria’s singer-songwriter, composer and actress Yemi Alade has been appointed as Africa’s ambassador for covid 19.

The multiple award-winning African star is tasked with the responsibility of encouraging Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in a campaign called It's Up to Us.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Mastercard

According to the Africa CDC, just 12.33% of the continent's population is fully vaccinated, and just 0.91% have received their booster shot.

stop the spread of COVID—one shot at a time #Africa #ItsUpToUs @UpToUsAfrica pic.twitter.com/7D3KiSojpG — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) March 2, 2022

In a tweet, Alade said she is excited to join the Africa CDC, Mastercard and thousands of Africans to stop the spread of coronavirus "one shot at a time".

In 2020, Yemi was made Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).