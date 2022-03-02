Welcome to Africanews

Singer Yemi Alade appointed Africa’s Covid 19 ambassador

Nigerian singer Yemi Alade arrives on the green carpet to attend the inaugural Earthshot Prize awards ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London on October 17, 2021. The Earthshot   -  
AFP
By Rédaction Africanews

Yemi Alade

Nigeria’s singer-songwriter, composer and actress Yemi Alade has been appointed as Africa’s ambassador for covid 19.

The multiple award-winning African star is tasked with the responsibility of encouraging Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in a campaign called It's Up to Us.

The campaign is spearheaded by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Mastercard

According to the Africa CDC, just 12.33% of the continent's population is fully vaccinated, and just 0.91% have received their booster shot.

In a tweet, Alade said she is excited to join the Africa CDC, Mastercard and thousands of Africans to stop the spread of coronavirus "one shot at a time".

In 2020, Yemi was made Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

