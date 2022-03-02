Singer Yemi Alade appointed Africa’s Covid 19 ambassador

Yemi Alade
Nigeria’s singer-songwriter, composer and actress Yemi Alade has been appointed as Africa’s ambassador for covid 19.
The multiple award-winning African star is tasked with the responsibility of encouraging Africans to get vaccinated against Covid-19, in a campaign called It's Up to Us.
The campaign is spearheaded by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) and Mastercard
According to the Africa CDC, just 12.33% of the continent's population is fully vaccinated, and just 0.91% have received their booster shot.
In a tweet, Alade said she is excited to join the Africa CDC, Mastercard and thousands of Africans to stop the spread of coronavirus "one shot at a time".
In 2020, Yemi was made Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
01:08
South Africa records zero Covid-19 related deaths in 48 hours
Go to video
Covid becomes a source of inspiration for Brazilian artists
Go to video
Covid-19: Moroccan fans back in the stadiums soon
01:30
Risk 'high' for S.Africa's economic recovery: finance minister
Go to video
Jail or fine for Ugandans who refuse Covid -19 vaccination
02:15
Tanzania unveils new non-invasive method to detect COVID-19