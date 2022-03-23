Covid-19: Equatorial Guinea ends 13-month curfew

Equatorial Guinea on Tuesday lifted its 13-month which was aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19 and increased the number of international flights allowed. The country however maintained certain restrictive measures including the wearing of masks.

This state has been relatively spared by the pandemic compared to others in Africa and especially on other continents. To date, only 15,898 positive cases and 183 deaths officially announced in two years, on a population of nearly 1.5 million inhabitants.

The curfew imposed in February 2021 from 7pm to 6am "is lifted throughout the national territory and international flights by airlines (...) are increased to four flights per week and per company," according to a decree published Tuesday on the official government website. "Since the end of January, the rate of infection has decreased significantly (...) with a current positive rate of 0.2%," the decree reads.

The government is therefore authorising the reopening of discos, casinos, bars, parks, restaurants, swimming pools, beaches and other public establishments in the evening, but maintaining a maximum attendance limit of 50% and the obligation to produce proof of a complete vaccination cycle for those over 18.

Omicron variant

The use of masks remains mandatory in enclosed areas and the production of a negative PCR or antigenic test remains mandatory along with proof of a complete vaccination cycle for boarding an aircraft.

Equatorial Guinea had suspended all international flights on 6 December 2021 in an attempt to prevent the entry of the Omicron variant and then allowed a maximum of two international flights per week per airline from 2 January 2022.

Malabo had also made the vaccine mandatory on 17 September 2021 for all civil servants and anyone wishing to enter an administration to carry out procedures, measures that remain in force.

To date, 42% of the target population has received the first dose of vaccine and 32.4% two doses, according to the government.