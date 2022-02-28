Russia-Ukraine conflict: ECOWAS condemns Russia's invasion

ECOWAS
The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In a statement cited by Africanews on Twitter, it urged both Ukraine and Russia to agree to a ceasefire and to resolve the crisis through dialogue.
ECOWAS Commission - Communique on the War in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/A0TR6qawDd— ECOWAS-CEDEAO (@ecowas_cedeao) February 28, 2022
ECOWAS also called on the two countries to ensure the safety of Africans living in Ukraine.
Its statement came as Russia and Ukraine began face-to-face talks for the first time on Monday since Russian forces entered Ukraine five days ago.
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Kyiv and Moscow start talks https://t.co/r3JUTAv8pk— africanews 😷 (@africanews) February 28, 2022
Ukraine's delegates have said they want an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from their territory; Russia's negotiators have talked of a deal that is in the interests of both sides.
