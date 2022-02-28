Welcome to Africanews

Russia-Ukraine conflict: ECOWAS condemns Russia's invasion

A protester holds a placard during a rally to express solidarity for the people of Ukraine in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, Feb. 28, 2022.  
Aaron Favila/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

ECOWAS

The West African regional bloc ECOWAS has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement cited by Africanews on Twitter, it urged both Ukraine and Russia to agree to a ceasefire and to resolve the crisis through dialogue.

ECOWAS also called on the two countries to ensure the safety of Africans living in Ukraine.

Its statement came as Russia and Ukraine began face-to-face talks for the first time on Monday since Russian forces entered Ukraine five days ago.

Ukraine's delegates have said they want an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from their territory; Russia's negotiators have talked of a deal that is in the interests of both sides.

