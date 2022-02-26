Russia-Ukraine conflict: Train carrying Ghanaian students attacked by Russians

A train carrying some Ghanaian students in Ukraine was allegedly attacked by some Russians in Ukraine, but they escaped unhurt.

Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa disclosed this in an interview with local TV on Saturday (February 26).

Mr Ablakwa who is also the ranking member of Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee was speaking concerning the government's plans to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine.

Ghanaian students in Ukraine have since Thursday (February 24 ) appealed to the Ghana government to evacuate them from the country that is currently facing attacks from Russia.

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ghanaian students in Ukraine "cry" for help https://t.co/IAS6wmUMY2 — africanews 😷 (@africanews) February 24, 2022

According to the Member of Parliament, the Government of Ghana finally decided to evacuate Ghanaian students from Ukraine to neighbouring countries – Moldova, Belarus, Slovakia and Hungary – due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The Ministry through its Mission in Berne, Switzerland and the Honourary Consulate in Ukraine are in touch with the Ghanaian students in Ukraine through their leaders."

“A list of students has been compiled to facilitate an evacuation exercise,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration had said in a statement on Friday, February 25.

The government had initially asked the stranded citizens in Ukraine to find shelter as it was making efforts to evacuate them from the war-torn country.

Ghanaian students in Ukraine advised to "seek shelter" https://t.co/ZKgfZuiTZI — africanews 😷 (@africanews) February 24, 2022

Russia has invaded Ukraine in the past few days with gunfire exchanges between its military and that of Ukraine as well as heavy explosives attacks on key military and other security installations.

Vladimir Putin’s government deployed his military forces to its neighbour’s territory seeking to take control of the country.

The attack has been condemned worldwide and described as unwarranted.