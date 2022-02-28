Former star Rigobert Song to head Cameroon's national football team

Cameroon
The Cameroonian sports Minister announced that Rigobert Song, former star defender of the "Indomitable Lions", is to replace Portuguese coach, António Conceição, as the head of the national football team.
The "Indomitable Lions" finished third in the African Cup of Nations in early February after being eliminated by Egypt on penalties in the semi-finals.
The Cameroonian Football Association announced that it is looking to secure a place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Cameroon is set to play against Algeria in less than a month's time in the African Zone play-offs.
Rigobert Song made his name playing for a number of European, British and Turkish teams until he retired in 2010.
The former star has already coached the U-21 team and worked on a technical capacity for the Cameroonian senior team, which he led to the 2018 African Cup of Nations.
Go to video
Covid-19: Moroccan fans back in the stadiums soon
01:01
FIFA suspends Zimbabwe, Kenya federations
Go to video
Russia-Ukraine conflict : Six Nigerian footballers affected
Go to video
FIFA launches school football project in Senegal
01:35
Senegal unveils state of the art 50,000-seater capacity stadium
Go to video
Nine players competing at NBA All-Star 2022 are from or with ties to Africa