EABF 2022: When the private and public sectors partner for economic intergration {Business Africa}

Deals worth half a trillion Euros were signed, thousands of young people from both continents participated and several resolutions were reached on critical issues of COVID-19 vaccination, infrastructure, immigration and mutual collaboration. The 2022 EU-Africa Business Forum was by all standards and measures, a success, and we highlight details of the agreements reached in the report above.

Challenges facing African entrepreneurs

With 4 of the top 9 countries with the most entrepreneurs per capita located in Africa, according to research conducted by UK-based business-networking group, Approved Index, there is no doubt about the continent’s zeal for starting businesses.

And yet, many African entrepreneurs do not survive the cut-throat business environment and indeed many businesses do not live to celebrate their first birthdays. In this report, we explore some factors that negatively affect the ease of doing business in Africa.

Uganda vs International Coffee Organization

Riding on the back of record high earnings of $75.2 million in the month of December, Uganda has suspended its membership of the International Coffee Organisation (ICO) in a bid to get better terms on price indicators and classification from the organisation.

While Uganda has reassured its stakeholders including the farmers that the suspension will not affect their exports since ICO does not regulate coffee trade, it remains to be seen whether this bold move to demand better treatment as a coffee producing country will yield results.