Sports betting in Kenya, Rwanda attracts investors [Business Africa]

The business of sports betting in Kenya

Promises to make you rich overnight! Sports betting is very popular in Africa, especially in Kenya. We go to Nairobi where the government is trying to limit the development of these very lucrative businesses.

Rwanda wants to attract more investors

Rwanda has become one of the most business-friendly countries on the African continent. Thanks to an advertising strategy that aims to change the country's image, Kigali wants to attract more and more investors. And it works! More and more investments are being made.

Zambians bemoan fuel prices hike

In Zambia, fuel prices are rising, and so is the anger of the inhabitants. We go to the capital Lusaka, where Zambians have had to change their habits to cope with this increase. Some resort to walking, others no longer fill up their cars.