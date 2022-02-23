Shooting In Ghana Court, Judge runs for cover

A shooting incident at an Accra High Court Wednesday morning has temporarily brought the trial of Canadian girls’ kidnappers to a halt.

According to local media, the presiding judge at Criminal Court 5, Justice Lydia Osei Marfo immediately suspended proceedings and took to her heels after the shooting incident from the weapon of a prison warden.

The shooting is believed to be an accidental discharge as the trigger of the gun went off, sending everybody in the courtroom running helter-skelter with blood splashing on the wall.

The prison officer guarding the suspects was badly hurt and had to be rushed to the court clinic for treatment.

-More to come-