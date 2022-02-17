Throughput growth in Moroccan port Tanger Med

Tanger Med Port on Morocco's north coast at the mouth of the Mediterranean is one of Africa's biggest recent economic success stories.

Tanger Med Port on Morocco's north coast has become greatly prized. Located at the mouth of the Mediterranean, it is the first African container port ranked 25th in the Lloyd’s list in 2020. 2021 was a succesfull commercial year. Hassan Abkari, Deputy Director General of Tanger Med Port, is a happy man: "The port handled 65 million tons of goods in 2019, jumped to 75 million tons in 2020 and 101 million tons in 2021. It's a dazzling growth over such as short period."

Massive work on the port first began in 2002 and after five years later it propelled the Moroccan port making it vital on the continent. Tangier Med won't stop now as it's doing so well! The Danish port operator APM Terminals announced last november it would invest 400 million $ to extend and equip its platform at the port of Tanger Med.

"Tanger Med is very connected to Africa, which represents today 35% of the port's total containerized traffic handled, M. Abkarai says. Today, around 40 African ports are connected to Tanger Med, in which, a significant part of African trade with the rest of the world is transiting."

Similar port developments will be key in the coming years for Africa. The Democratic Republic of Congo which recently started working on its own major deep water container port.