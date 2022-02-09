Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

U.S. restricts visa issuance for Somali officials

U.S. restricts visa issuance for Somali officials
A passenger walks in the departures area at Sarajevo International airport, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2010. Bosnians boarded buses and airplanes for Western Europe on Wednesday, the   -  
Copyright © africanews
Amel Emric/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Somalia

The United States on Tuesday announced visa restrictions against current or former Somali officials and others accused of undermining the democratic process in Somalia from travelling to the United States.

the visa restrictions will apply to those who have encouraged and engaged in violence against protesters, intimidation of journalists and opposition members, and manipulation of the electoral process, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"Somalia's national and federal member state leaders must follow through on their commitments to complete the parliamentary process in a credible and transparent manner by February 25," he added.

Somalia, where no central government has held broad authority for 30 years, is in the midst of a protracted indirect election process to choose new leadership. the country has postponed elections since the mandate of President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed expired in February last year.

In April last year, an attempt by the president to extend his four-year term by two years led army factions loyal to each man to seize rival positions in Mogadishu.

The raging, months-long dispute is widely seen as distracting the government from fighting an Islamist insurgency.

The sanctions follow last month’s warning against further delays in the elections.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..