Somaliland delegation visits Taiwan

Somaliland's foreign minister described his visit to Taiwan as a milestone in relations between the two countries.

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen welcomed the delegation in the presidential palace this Wednesday.

Relations between the two countries have grown closer despite objections from both China and Somalia.

"As a sovereign nation, Somaliland's right to engage in peaceful and friendly foreign relations with all other nations is enshrined in international law and all coercive or threatening measures to deny such collaboration between international partners not only represents an affront to principal, protocols and norms of which the international order is based, but does little to promote the peace and security of the region and the world require", said Dr. Essa Kayd Mohamoud, Somaliland Foreign and International Cooperation Minister.

During the visit, the African delegation also pitched Somaliland's potential as a target for investment, particularly in natural resources such as oil, gas and coal.

Somaliland broke away from Somalia in 1991 but has failed to get international recognition for its independence.

The region has been mostly peaceful since independence contrary to Somalia marred by three decades of civil war.