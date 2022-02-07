Welcome to Africanews

Algeria covers all wells following Ryan’s death in Morocco

Moroccan emergency services teams work on the rescue of five-year-old boy Rayan from a well shaft he fell into on February 1, in the remote village of Ighrane in the rural nor  
By Rédaction Africanews

Algeria

Algeria has launched a campaign to cover wells nationwide, following the death of a 5-year-old boy in neighbouring Morocco.

In a statement, local authorities in the eastern M’sila state urged well owners to take necessary measures to secure and cover their wells.

“Violators will face deterrent measures and will be held accountable for any future incident,” the statement warned.

In December 2018, an Algerian youth died in a 30-meter-deep well where he remained trapped for nine days.

Last week, Moroccan child Rayan Awram died in a 32-meter-deep well in northern Morocco after he remained trapped for five days.

Rescuers managed to retrieve his body on Saturday in a tragedy that brought wide sympathy around the world.

