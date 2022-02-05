Epidemic of coups among issues discussed during the 35th Session of the AU Assembly

African heads of state are in Addis Ababa. They attend on Saturday and Sunday their first in-person summit since the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Per the agenda, this year’s theme is “Building Resilience in Nutrition on the African Continent” but a stack of files is awaiting the 55 member-states leaders.

On Saturday, for the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly, South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa will review the continental strategy for tackling the covid-19 outbreak.

On the agenda as well, the epidemic of coups that has recently shaken Western Africa. Following unconstitutional regime changes in Burkina Faso, Mali, Guinea and Soudan have been suspended from the institution by the Peace and Security Council.

The session has already seen Congolese president Felix Tshisekedi reward photographer and author Osvalde Lewat with the first Pan-African Litterature prize.

The organization, that will celebrate its 20th birthday during the summer, also faces challenges. Discussions surrounding the observer status that was granted the state of Israel will take place. When the news came last year, Algeria and South Africa regretted a decision taken unilaterally by Moussa Faki Mahamat, the president of the African Union commission

Congolese Félix Tshisekedi will pass the baton to Macky Sall as the Senegalese takes over as the new chairperson of the African Union.