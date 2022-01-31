Algeria's national festival of cross country running takes place in Algiers

Algeria athletics Association organized the national festival of cross country at Algiers on Saturday despite the increase of Covid-19 in recent days.

The event is a chance for athletes of all ages to qualify for the upcoming Arab Championships in Bahrein on 22nd February 2022.

780 athletes, 112 teams from 31 cities, participated in this event divided into categories, under-18, under-20, and senior.

The six winners in each category will be in the Arab championship in Bahrein next month.